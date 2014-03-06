2.0 magnitude quake near Ridgely, TN - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2.0 magnitude quake near Ridgely, TN

RIDGELY, TN (KFVS) - The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.0 magnitude earthquake near Ridgely, Tennessee early Wednesday morning.

It happened at 4:12 a.m. and was centered three miles south, southeast from Ridgely, Tennessee.

