Cape Girardeau halfway house gets makeover

It's out with the old and in with the new for a halfway house in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The Midwest Ministry Care Center has taken over the lease of the Oxford House on South Pacific.

On Thursday, volunteers spent the afternoon cleaning and making minor repairs to the home before residents moved in on Monday. Like the Oxford House, the "Ruth House" as it will now be called, will serve as a transitional home for women coming out of substance abuse programs. Also, the center's affiliation with Lynwood Baptist Church will provide a new element to the women living at the home.

"There's a strong spiritual component to our program," said Kevin Coffee, director of Midwest Ministry Care Center. "It's probably not for everyone, but if a woman is coming out of an inpatient, substance abuse treatment program, and is open to spiritual things, then we believe this program will be helpful for them."

Women living at the Ruth House will also have to work or volunteer in the community.

The home can house up to seven women at one time.

