Christmas tree drop at Rend Lake scheduled for March 12

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake has scheduled the annual Christmas tree drop for Wednesday, March 12.

On this day, Corps of Engineers employees, Illinois Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists and volunteers will place bundled and weighted Christmas trees into Rend Lake for the purpose of creating fish habitat. The tree drop will begin at the Wayne Fitzergerrell State Park campground boat ramp at 8 a.m. Following completion at this location, the group will move to the South Sandusky boat ramp, where the remaining trees will be placed in the lake.

Due to changing weather conditions, these two launch locations are subject to change depending upon wind and weather conditions the morning of the drop. For confirmation of the drop location, volunteers may call the Rend Lake Project Office at 618-724-2493, the morning of the drop.

More than 800 Christmas trees were collected from the local community, Trees for Troops program at Scott Air Force Base, Mt. Vernon Lowes, four Wal-Mart stores and the Mt. Vernon Parks and Recreation Department.

The Corps said placing bundled trees in the lake creates underwater structure for fish. This structure serves a variety of purposes such as providing feeding areas for fish of all sizes, provides a hiding place for small fish and provides excellent fishing spots for anglers.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake would like to remind the public that according to Title 36 Section 327.20, Unauthorized Structures, placement of any unauthorized structure or stakebed into Rend Lake is prohibited.

For more information, you can contact Randy Cordray at the Rend Lake Project Office at 618-724-2493.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.