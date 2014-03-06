Public meeting scheduled on widening of U.S. 62 in McCracken Co.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled a public meeting on the proposed widening of U.S. 62/Blandville Road in western McCracken County.

The project would extend the existing four-lane from KY 998/Olivet Church Road westward near McCracken Boulevard at the southern entrance to the Technology Park.

The public information meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 10 in the West Kentucky Community and Technical College Emerging Technology Center Conference Room.

KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Mike McGregor urges anyone with an interest in the project to drop by sometime during the 90 minute session.

"This meeting will be in an informal format," McGregor said. "Anyone with an interest in this project can drop by, review the display, ask questions and make comments that will help guide our engineers, design staff and consultants as they move forward on the project. We're seeking input on design features and right of way acquisition that may impact homes and businesses along the project."

Written statements will be accepted at the meeting. A comment sheet will be distributed to make it more convenient to provide written statements.

For anyone who is unable to attend the public meeting, McGregor said that comments may be mailed in before April 15.

Displays and other materials presented to the public also will be available at the KYTC District 1 Office in Paducah during the same time period. Office Hours are Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. local time. Comments may also be provided after a review of the displays and handouts.

Written comments should be addressed to Randy Williams, Branch Manager Project Development, KYTC District 1 Office, 5501 Kentucky Dam Road, Paducah, Kentucky 42003.

All written comments will become part of the official meeting record. Once compiled, the meeting record and other supporting documentation will be made available for review and copying only after an Open Records Request has been received and approved. All Open Records Requests must be submitted to the Transportation Cabinet, Office of Legal Affairs, Transportation Office Building, 200 Mero St, Frankfort, Kentucky 40622.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, anyone who has a disability for which the Transportation Cabinet needs to provide accommodations, may contact the District q1 office by March 7. The request does not have to be in writing. Please contact Susan Oatman at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 1 address above or call 270-898-2431 for information.

