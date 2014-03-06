2 arrested after officers find 'shake and bake' meth lab - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested after officers find 'shake and bake' meth lab

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Shake and bake bottle found by authorities. (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department) Shake and bake bottle found by authorities. (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)
Jeremy Chad Martin (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department) Jeremy Chad Martin (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)
Pamela Mae Freeman (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department) Pamela Mae Freeman (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)
MARTIN, TN (KFVS) -

Two people from Martin, Tennessee were arrested March 5 after authorities found a "shake and bake" meth lab in an outbuilding.

Pamela Mae Freeman, 37, and Jeremy Chad Martin, 36, were charged with initiation of methamphetamine manufacture, possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale and possession of marijuana.

Investigators from the Weakley County Sheriff's Department and the Martin Police Department found the "shake and bake," or one pot meth lab, in an outbuilding on Old Salem Road north of Martin, Tenn.

The sheriff's department said Freeman and Martin were found at the lab site and were arrested. Their bonds were set at $100,000 and preliminary hearings were scheduled for Wednesday, March 12 in General Sessions Court.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly