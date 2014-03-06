2 arrested after officers find 'shake and bake' meth lab

Two people from Martin, Tennessee were arrested March 5 after authorities found a "shake and bake" meth lab in an outbuilding.

Pamela Mae Freeman, 37, and Jeremy Chad Martin, 36, were charged with initiation of methamphetamine manufacture, possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale and possession of marijuana.

Investigators from the Weakley County Sheriff's Department and the Martin Police Department found the "shake and bake," or one pot meth lab, in an outbuilding on Old Salem Road north of Martin, Tenn.

The sheriff's department said Freeman and Martin were found at the lab site and were arrested. Their bonds were set at $100,000 and preliminary hearings were scheduled for Wednesday, March 12 in General Sessions Court.

