Union Co. state's attorney alerts public to tax refund fraud

Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds is alerting the public of an identity theft and tax refund fraud associated with April's tax filing deadline.

According to Edmonds, tax refund fraud commonly occurs when stolen identity information is used to file a tax return in the victim's name and the thief then receives the refund that would be due to the victim. Tax refund fraud has previously been reported in Union County and the State's Attorney's Office urges the public to protect identifying documents and information as the tax deadline approaches.

Members of the public with questions or reporting suspicious activity may call the Union County State's Attorney's Office at 618-833-7216 or the IRS toll free at 1-800-908-4490.

You can also click here to visit Union County online or click here to for the IRS website.

