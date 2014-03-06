2 arrested in Perryville after authorities execute search warrant

Two people were arrested in Perryville after officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday, March 5.

Jeffrey A. Baughman, Jr., 21; and Alexandria M. Nardulli, 21, were charged with manufacturing more than 5 grams of marijuana within 2,000 feet of a school, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana, possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana and unlawful use of a drug paraphernalia.

Nardulli has an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.

At 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the Perry County Sheriff's Office, SEMO Drug Task Force and Perryville police executed a search warrant at 10 Shawnee Circle in Perryville for illegal drug activity. They say intelligence indicated there would be illegal drugs present.

Baughman and Nardulli were taken to the Perry County Sheriff's Office where they are being held on $25,000 cash or surety bond.

