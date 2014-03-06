U.S. 60/62 bridge south of Cairo to close for inspections

The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting drivers traveling in the Cairo area that the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed.

It will be closed from 7 a.m. on Friday, March 21 through 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 28.

According to IDOT, the bridge will be open to all traffic from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.

Crews will be performing required annual safety inspections of the structure.

