MDNR holds annual 5th grade poster contest

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the American Water Works Association are asking Missouri’s fifth-grade students to tap into their creative side and submit their entries to the annual Drinking Water Week poster contest.

This year’s theme is “What do you know about H2O?”

Prizes will be awarded to the top three winners: $300 for first place; $200 for second place, and $100 for third place.

The winning entry will show what the artist knows about H2O by demonstrating the importance of tap water as an essential part of a healthy life.

Additional information on the contest and the importance of drinking water is available on the department's





