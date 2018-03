Police ask for help identifying forgery suspects

The Carbondale Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying four forgery suspects.The most recent incident occurred at a business in the 1900 block of South Illinois Avenue.Several suspects purchased items with counterfeit bills and left in a white 4-door Chevrolet Malibu with a sunroof between Feb. 5 and Feb. 6.The first suspect is described as black male with short hair between the ages of 20-24, wearing a black hooded sweat shirt.The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a black zip-up jacket with a red hooded sweatshirt underneath and dark pants.The third suspect is described as a black female with long hair, a green shirt and pink cardigan with ripped denim jeans.The fourth suspect is described as a black female wearing a light colored zip-up jacket and dark pants.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made on the Crime Stoppers website