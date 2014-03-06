Police ask for help identifying forgery suspects - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police ask for help identifying forgery suspects

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
The first suspect is described as black male with short hair between the ages of 20-24, wearing a black hooded sweat shirt. (Source: Carbondale PD) The first suspect is described as black male with short hair between the ages of 20-24, wearing a black hooded sweat shirt. (Source: Carbondale PD)
The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a black zip-up jacket with a red hooded sweatshirt underneath and dark pants. (Source: Carbondale PD) The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a black zip-up jacket with a red hooded sweatshirt underneath and dark pants. (Source: Carbondale PD)
The third suspect is described as a black female with long hair, a green shirt and pink cardigan with ripped denim jeans. (Source: Carbondale PD) The third suspect is described as a black female with long hair, a green shirt and pink cardigan with ripped denim jeans. (Source: Carbondale PD)
The fourth suspect is described as a black female wearing a light colored zip-up jacket and dark pants. (Source: Carbondale PD) The fourth suspect is described as a black female wearing a light colored zip-up jacket and dark pants. (Source: Carbondale PD)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying four forgery suspects.

The most recent incident occurred at a business in the 1900 block of South Illinois Avenue.

Several suspects purchased items with counterfeit bills and left in a white 4-door Chevrolet Malibu with a sunroof between Feb. 5 and Feb. 6.

The first suspect is described as black male with short hair between the ages of 20-24, wearing a black hooded sweat shirt.

The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a black zip-up jacket with a red hooded sweatshirt underneath and dark pants.

The third suspect is described as a black female with long hair, a green shirt and pink cardigan with ripped denim jeans.

The fourth suspect is described as a black female wearing a light colored zip-up jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made on the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly