Carbondale police investigate vehicle burglary

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Carbondale police are investigating a vehicle burglary.

Police received a call about a vehicle burglary in the 600 block of South Poplar Street on Feb. 28.

An unknown suspect entered a locked vehicle and stole property sometime between 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of the Carbondale Police Department website.

