3 accused of mob action in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Three people were arrested and charged after an employee at a business was beaten.

Kaylen Barnes, Tony White, and Montel Whittington are charged with mob action. They were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Police received a call to 600 block of East Grand Avenue at 3 a.m. on March 2.

The suspects ran from the scene, but were captured a short distance from the scene.

