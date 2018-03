Carbondale police look for armed robbery suspect

?

Carbondale police are looking for an armed robbery suspect.The victim told police that a man with a handgun approved the victim around 8:37 p.m. on March 5 in the 500 block of South Wall and demanded money.The suspect is described as a black male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a red bandana over his face.The suspect ran from the scene toward the southwest.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made on the Crime Stoppers website