Carbondale police look for armed robbery suspect

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Carbondale police are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

The victim told police that a man with a handgun approved the victim around 8:37 p.m. on March 5 in the 500 block of South Wall and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a red bandana over his face.

The suspect ran from the scene toward the southwest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made on the Crime Stoppers website.

