Union County gets grant for Juvenile Justice Council

Union County has received a $20,000 planning grant to establish a Juvenile Justice Council.

According to a release from State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds, the grant is from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

The release states the council will provide a forum for the development of a community-based assessment of the local juvenile system, develop a juvenile justice plan to prevent juvenile delinquency and make recommendations for a more effective way to use resources to deal with juveniles who are in trouble.

The grant will help the council collect data on the current delinquent youth population, looking into other Illinois juvenile justice councils and getting the council together two times during the planning grant phase.



The county will then be eligible for more grants to help with ongoing support.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

