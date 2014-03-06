March deals and discounts

There are many deals and discounts offered in March you can take advantage of.



Travel deals can be great in the month of March.



Maybe music to your ears after this long, terrible winter!



Experts say in March many airlines are offering good deals to cash in on airline miles.



The best time during the day to book is allegedly at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Cleaning supplies are great to buy in March.



Many brands will be offering sales to fight for your spring cleaning dollars.



Take advantage of this by looking for new products debuting with drastically cut prices.



Experts say specifically to look out for sweet-smelling bargains on home fragrances since they release their new fresh, spring scents.



Also, frozen food. March is National Frozen Food Month and to celebrate, many stores offer coupons for frozen foods so it's the perfect time to stock up while it's on sale.



And lastly, fitness.



The rush of new years resolutions are over so gyms are starting to slash their membership prices.



And equipment for inside use, like treadmills, will be reduced since many people are taking their workouts outdoors now.



