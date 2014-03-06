Heartland Sports scores from 3/5 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores from 3/5

Here's a look at Heartland Sports scores from Wednesday 3/5.

NCAA Basketball
SEMO---79
EIU---61

Missouri---57
Texas A&M---56

H.S. Basketball
MO Sectionals

Class 1 Boys
Scott Co. Central---70
Clarkton---56

Class 2 Boys
Advance---63
New Haven---52

Class 2 Girls
New Haven---47
Oran---27

Class 3 Boys
Charleston---75
Clearwater---51

Class 3 Girls
Saxony Lutheran---65
Twin Rivers---36

IL Boys Sectional Semifinals
Class 1A 
Cairo---62
Marion Crab Orchard---51

Class 2A 
Nashville---71
Harrisburg---49

Class 3A Regional Semifinals
Carbondale---75
Massac County---49

Mt. Vernon---55
Marion---64

