Woman accused of hitting man with cinder block

Woman accused of hitting man with cinder block

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested after police say she hit a man in the back of the head with a concrete cinder block.

Officer Darin Hickey says investigators believe 49-year-old Barbara Pinkston fought with a man Tuesday afternoon, then hit him in the back of the head with a concrete cinder block.

The man went to the hospital, but Hickey says the man's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Pinkston faces a charge of domestic assault.

