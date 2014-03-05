University: Watch out for falling ice

Copyright 2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.

You know to watch out for icy pavement, but ice above could hurt you more.Falling ice at Southeast Missouri State University Wednesday morning prompted police to block an entrance on the back of Academic Hall.As it gets warmer, ice melts and slides off steep roofs.That's why police are asking students on campus to keep an eye on what's above them."I was inside and heard what sounded like thunder, looked out the window and saw big sheets of ice cascading off the roof and busting up as they hit the bottom," said Officer Steve Allen with university police. "So, we taped up the inside and called the facilities management and they're supposed to be putting barricades up to keep people from walking in those doors over there."Officers say they are monitoring other areas around campus that could be dangerous because of falling ice.