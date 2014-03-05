Cape Girardeau Police Department to hold open house

Tuesday March 11, 2014 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Friday, March 14, 2014 from 10 a.m. to noon

The City of Cape Girardeau and the Cape Girardeau Police Department is hosting an open house for members of the community to come view the current police department building and its facilities.Tours of the building will be offered by members of the police department to give insight into current facilities and provide an overview of the needed expansion.Tours will be given:Police Chief Wes Blair will give a building overview at the training room of the police department. A building tour will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a review by Chief Blair will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.Parking will be available on the street as well as the gravel parking lot located directly behind the police department.