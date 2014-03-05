Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting family member under 18 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting family member under 18 in Saline Co.

SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Crystal Lake man pleaded guilty to sexual assaulting a family member younger than 18.

Michael J. Reyes, 35, of Crystal Lake pleaded guilty to criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age of 18 years of age.

Reyes will also be required to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life under Illinois law.

Reyes is set to be sentenced on May 1.

