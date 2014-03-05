Extra snow plows used to attack stubborn ice on roads - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Extra snow plows used to attack stubborn ice on roads

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet deployed six extra snow plow crews in Christian County to attack a stubborn and unusually heavy buildup of ice and snow on Interstate 24 and other routes.

The extra crews were borrowed from Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties. There were 19 plows in Christian County.

The latest storm with snow on top of sleet on top of ice was one of the worse crews have had to deal with in terms of keeping roads passable, according to KYTC.

Fifteen traffic crashes were reported on I-24 in Christian County from Tuesday night into Wednesday, many attributed to drivers attempting to overtake and pass other vehicles in the snow-packed passing lane.

Crews continued plowing shoulders of I-24 to lessen the likelihood of melting snow draining into driving lanes and potentially freezing again.

Fulton, Graves and Calloway counties also experienced unusually heavy ice buildup on pavement.

A convoy of salt trucks and a road grader traveled south along the Purchase Parkway from Mayfield to Fulton, attacking the ice layer with brine and calcium chloride.

Many road were cleared Wednesday. However, some ramps and "C" Snow Priority Routes remained snow covered.

