Extra snow plows used to attack stubborn ice on roads

Kentucky salt supplies are reaching critical levels. This winter season, KYTC has used more than 410,000 tons of salt, compared with 160,000 tons at this point in 2013. Snow and ice operations have cost more than $53 million this year.KYTC has less than 70,000 tons of salt on hand statewide.

