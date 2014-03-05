Heart for Africa event to be held Saturday

The event starts at The Venue. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event begins at 7 p.m. with food and entertainment.



Heart for Africa supports missions for sustainable living for families in Swaziland, Africa. Many are starving, orphaned, and suffer from AIDS.



Yet many in the Heartland who make frequent trips to the country say miracles are taking place.



"It's all because so many people here, right here, have answered the call," said Jimmy Wilferth of Heart for Africa.



Wilferth says there are new improvements including more housing for women and children where they provide employment and living skills, and where babies and orphans with no other place to go will grow up to be educated adults.



The Sicalo Lesisha Kibbutz housing is a place for women and their children who are needing a 'New Beginning'," explained Lisa Borders who helps coordinate trips. They are provided jobs on the development, Project Canaan.



Others new facilities like Khutsala Artisans Center serves to train and employ women in the arts of sewing and jewelry making. This center will provide the necessary skills and opportunities that will enable Swazi women to provide for their families. The center also includes a multi-purpose room for instruction on hygiene, family planning, and other important issues.



The El Roi baby home now has more than 50 babies who would have otherwise likely died, yet support from people here in the Heartland keeps them thriving, explained Wilferth.



"These are what others thought of as 'trash'," said Wilferth. "That breaks my heart. That's why it's so exciting that for some reason God saved these specific children and I can't wait to see what each one child becomes."



Wilferth says he's excited to see what blessings Celebrate Hope brings and what God has in store for the future.



"For some reason this is the hub, Cape Girardeau is the hub of an outpouring of love for this mission and we want to thank so many who have taken their time to stop and serve, he said.





Many know Wilferth just had an accident on an ATV in Swaziland. "I did crack a few ribs, but I'm doing well and I'm happy to be here with my family and tell others about the great things we are doing and then take them to Swaziland with us," he said. "I am so thankful for all the prayers."