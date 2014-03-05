Three Rivers College extends nursing program application deadlin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Three Rivers College extends nursing program application deadline

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Three Rivers College’s Department of Nursing and Allied Health has extended the application deadline for its day and evening Registered Nurse program in Poplar Bluff to March 17 at 5 p.m.

They extended the application deadline because of weather closings this winter.

Applicants for the Nursing programs must be enrolled in or have passed MATH 103 or 153, have completed or be enrolled in CHEM 111, take the NLN-PAX-RN pre-entrance exam and achieve a minimum score of 105, and have a minimum 2.5 GPA across all college credit hours completed to be eligible for admission into the programs.

All admissions materials, including official copies of transcripts from high school and other colleges, must be received by the March 17 deadline.

Application forms for the RN program can be found online by going to trcc.edu/admissions and clicking on “Applications.” Prospective students must also complete a free Three Rivers application. For more information, contact Staci Campbell at 573-840-9680.

