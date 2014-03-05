Carbondale Chamber of Commerce warns of fake $20 bills - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale Chamber of Commerce warns of fake $20 bills

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce has put out a warning about funny money.

Counterfeit $20 bills have been circulating through the Carbondale area.

The bills contain the serial number JA37171445B.

