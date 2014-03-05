Get Covered Illinois RV to stop in Marion - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Get Covered Illinois RV to stop in Marion

MARION, IL (KFVS) - The Get Covered Illinois Road 2 Coverage statewide mobile tour will make a stop in Marion on Saturday, March 8.

The Get Covered Illinois campaign is to help Illinois residents find health coverage.

The Marion event will be held at the Star Centre Mall, 3000 W. DeYoung St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the RV’s first stop outside of the Chicagoland area.

A Get Covered Illinois street team will be present at the Road 2 Coverage event to hand out information about enrollment and provide referrals to enrollment locations.

Local certified navigators will also be available at the Marion Mall Enrollment Fair to answer questions and schedule enrollment appointments.

A branded Get Covered Illinois RV will be there. Visitors to the RV will have the opportunity to share their stories about why they have signed up for coverage or want coverage at an on-site video booth.

The Road 2 Coverage RV is visiting communities throughout the state with high numbers of uninsured residents. During the beginning of March, the RV will be visible in Chicago, East St. Louis, Rockford and other locations.

