Pre-K screenings at SIC

Wabash Ohio Valley Special Education District will be conducting free Pre-Kindergarten screenings on Tuesday, March 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside of Southeastern Illinois College’s Melba Patton Library.The screenings take about 45 minutes and include hearing and vision tests. Head Start personnel will be available to discuss their program. Families should bring a copy of the child’s official birth certificate.All children living within the college district who are three years of age by screening day are eligible. SIC’s district includes Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope and much of White counties. It also includes the southeast corner of Hamilton and the northeast corner of Johnson, as well as small border areas in East Williamson and South Hamilton counties.Call Nancy Reach at (618) 252-5400 ext. 3400 by Monday, March 24 to make an appointment. Space is limited and appointments will be taken on a first-call basis