14 crashes along I-24 in Christian County due to icy conditions

Several crashes are being reported along Interstate 24 in Christian County.



As of about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Christian County deputies reported working 11 crashes.



Kentucky State Police worked 3 other crashes, including one involving a semi truck.



According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a section of I-24 has iced over at the 93 mile marker and the 81 mile marker as temperatures have dropped.



There have been several crashes reported between about the 81 mile marker and the 86 mile marker.



Drivers should be very careful in this area.



Crews will be working along this section and some closures are possible.



Many of the crashes are due to vehicles trying to pass other vehicles in the snow-packed passing lane.



The driving lane has also iced over in several places due to re-freezing of ice that melted.



Highway crews have been spreading extra salt along this section overnight.



A special crew will return to this section of I-24 to continue efforts to cut through several inches of ice and packed snow.



