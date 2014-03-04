Road crews treating Purchase Parkway

. All rights reserved. Copyright 2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.

Kentucky highway crews have been working with police agencies in the Fulton, Kentucky area to maintain traffic flow on the Purchase Parkway at Fulton.On Tuesday, crews treated an icy section of the parkway with salt neat the Kentucky-Tennessee border between mile point 0.0 and about the 2 mile marker.The salt cut through some of the ice, but it created potholes in the ice that caused several vehicles, including a couple of tractor trailer trucks, to get stuck.Crews say salt trucks have continued to work to keep parkway traffic moving in the immediate Fulton area and along another ice packed section between about the 15 and 18 mile marker in Graves County.Kentucky State Police reported several crashes along this section of the parkway earlier Tuesday evening.Highway crews have made several extra passes with ice-fighting chemicals Tuesday evening and plan to use a grader in an effort to scrape up the ice on Wednesday morning.Due to the threat of re-freezing overnight, drivers are advised to avoid travel.If you do get out, they say to go slow and use extreme caution.