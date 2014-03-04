Sikeston DPS investigating case that ended with dead pit bull; other dog owner reacts

Captain McMillen says that is still under investigation and would like that piece of evidence for the case.

Captain Jim McMillen says his officers responded to a call by neighbors to Selby Street.

Upon their arrival, they saw a boxer and pit bull type animal fighting over a mix breed of a ShihTzu poodle.

"We pulled out a less lethal bean bag round and tried to use that first, said Capt. McMillen. "And that was unsuccessful. I mean it was successful in getting the dogs to separate. Unfortunately, it was shortly after that the pit bull focused on one of our officers."

The dog's owner Elizabeth Douglas says she's in shock over what happened and she can't believe her dog tip would have done that.



"He's never, ever been aggressive," said Douglas. "He (the pit bull) goes into the room with my son, he goes into the other room with my boxer to play together. I have photos of him on my husband's phone of him laying with my Chihuahuas asleep, and one of them is laying across him. I've never had him growl at anyone. He was just a puppy, he wasn't even a year old."

"They was just dragging him all in the grass," Chappell said. "Then, they would bite him again and then they started eating him. I called 911 and the officers waited a long time before they did anything. They tried to do different things but the dog kept trying to attack them."

During the alleged incident, Douglas says her back window was shot out by police and showed Heartland News the bullet.



Captain McMillen says that it still under investigation and he would like that piece of evidence for the case.



Douglas says at this point, she's waiting to talk with an attorney before that happens.



Her boxer was taken by DPS and is still in their custody.

Douglas received citations because Sikeston does have a dangerous dog ordinance.

It reads that dangerous dogs -including pit bulls - are not allowed outside without a leash.

Also, people who get a pit bull must tell the city within 10 days.

Penalties can include fines and jail time.

KFVS

The owner of the smaller dog, Rochelle Chappell, says she watched the whole thing happen. She supports what the officers did.Chappell says she still hasn't told a few of her grandchildren that her dog is dead. She says it's something she's still trying to process it.