Stone, Payne recieve first-team honors in OVC

Two area college players made the first team OVC honors in men's basketball - including Tyler Stone of Southeast and Cameron Payne of Murray State.
Here is the complete list:
2013-14 All-OVC Teams and Award Winners
Player of the Year: J.J. Mann, Belmont
Freshman of the Year: Cameron Payne, Murray State
Defensive Player of the Year: Corey Walden, Eastern Kentucky
Coach of the Year: Rick Byrd, Belmont
First Team All-OVC
J.J. Mann, Belmont
Glenn Cosey, Eastern Kentucky
Tyler Stone, Southeast Missouri
Cameron Payne, Murray State
Patrick Miller, Tennessee State
Second Team All-OVC
Jarekious Bradley, Southeast Missouri
Craig Bradshaw, Belmont
Jarvis Williams, Murray State
Angelo Warner, Morehead State
Sherman Blanford, Eastern Illinois
OVC All-Newcomer Team
Cameron Payne, Murray State
Jarekious Bradley, Southeast Missouri
Jarvis Williams, Murray State
Donivine Stewart, SIUE
Reggie Smith, Eastern Illinois
UT Martin's Heather Butler got player of the year honors in the OVC. Here is the complete list of women's OVC honors in hoops.
First Team
Heather Butler, UT Martin *
Jasmine Newsome, UT Martin*
Marie Carpenter, Eastern Kentucky
Diamond Henderson, Tennessee Tech*
Jordyn Luffman, Belmont
Second Team
Sabina Oroszova, Eastern Illinois
Candace Morton, Jacksonville State
Chelsea Hudson, Tennessee State
Almesha Jones, Morehead Stat
Ashia Jones, UT Martin
All new-comer
Ashia Jones, UT Martin
Micah Jones, SIUE
Taylor Mills, Belmont
Tearra Banks, Austin Peay
Taylor Porter, Murray State
OVC player of the year: Heather Butler, UT Martin
OVC freshman of the year: Ashia Jones, UT Martin
OVC defensive player of the year: Jasmine Newsome, UT Martin
OVC coach of the year: Rick Peitri, Jacksonville State
* - 2012-13 First Team All-OVC
Anthony Beane of SIU took in second team honors for the MVC. Here are the top honors in the Missouri Valley Conference.
First Team Yr. Pos. Ht. Hometown
Ron Baker, Wichita State So. G 6-3 Scott City (Kan.) High
D.J. Balentine, Evansville So. G 6-2 Kokomo (Ind.) High
Cleanthony Early, Wichita St. Sr. F 6-8 Middletown (N.Y.) Pine Bush HS / Sullivan JC
Jake Odum, Indiana State Sr. G 6-4 Terre Haute (Ind.) South Vigo High
Seth Tuttle, UNI Jr. F 6-8 Sheffield (Iowa) West Fork High
Fred VanVleet, Wichita St. So. G 5-11 Rockford (Ill.) Auburn High
Second Team
Anthony Beane, S. Illinois So. G 6-2 Normal (Ill.) High
Tekele Cotton, Wichita St. Jr. G 6-2 Marietta (Ga.) Whitefield Academy
Jarmar Gulley, Missouri St. Sr. F 6-5 Beaumont (Texas) Central Medical Magnet
Desmar Jackson, S. Illinois Sr. G 6-5 Warren (Ohio) Harding High / Wyoming
Walt Lemon, Jr., Bradley Sr. G 6-3 Chicago (Ill.) Julian High
Honorable-Mention Selections
Manny Arop, Indiana St. Sr. G-F 6-5 Edmonton (Alberta) / St. Mary's Secondary Catholic / Gonzaga
Richard Carter, Drake Sr. G 5-11 Detroit (Mich.) Cody High / Cloud County
Milton Doyle, Loyola Fr. G 6-4 Chicago (Ill.) Marshall High / Kansas
Daishon Knight, Illinois St. Jr. G 6-1 Baltimore (Md.) Lake Clifton High / Maine Ctrl. Institute / Odessa (Texas) College
Egidijus Mockevicius, UE So. C 6-10 Kursenai (Lithuania) / Lithuanian Univ. of Educational Services
All-Newcomer Team
Darius Carter, Wichita St. Jr. F 6-7 Akron (Ohio) Firestone HS / Vincennes JC
Milton Doyle, Loyola Fr. G 6-4 Chicago (Ill.) Marshall High / Kansas
Daishon Knight, Illinois St. Jr. G 6-1 Baltimore (Md.) Lake Clifton High / Maine Ctrl. Institute / Odessa (Texas) College
Reggie Lynch, Illinois St. Fr. C 6-10 Edina (Minn.) High
Wes Washpun, UNI So. G 6-1 Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Washington HS / Tenn.
All-Freshman Team
Milton Doyle, Loyola Fr. G 6-4 Chicago (Ill.) Marshall High / Kansas
Jeremy Morgan, UNI Fr. G 6-5 Coralville (Iowa) Iowa City West High
Reggie Lynch, Illinois St. Fr. C 6-10 Edina (Minn.) High
Austin Ruder, Missouri St. Fr. G 6-3 Nixa (Mo.) High
Blake Simmons, Evansville Fr. G-F 6-5 Newburgh (Ind.) Castle High
All-Defensive Team
Tekele Cotton, Wichita St. Jr. G 6-2 Marietta (Ga.) Whitefield Academy
Desmar Jackson, S. Illinois Sr. G 6-5 Warren (Ohio) Harding High / Wyoming
Walt Lemon, Jr., Bradley Sr. G 6-3 Chicago (Ill.) Julian High
Fred VanVleet, Wichita St. So. G 5-11 Rockford (Ill.) Auburn High
Egidijus Mockevicius, UE So. C 6-10 Kursenai (Lithuania) / Lithuanian Univ. of Educational Services
