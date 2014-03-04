Stone, Payne recieve first-team honors in OVC - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Stone, Payne recieve first-team honors in OVC

Two area college players made the first team OVC honors in men's basketball - including Tyler Stone of Southeast and Cameron Payne of Murray State.

Here is the complete list:

 2013-14 All-OVC Teams and Award Winners

 Player of the Year: J.J. Mann, Belmont

 Freshman of the Year: Cameron Payne, Murray State

 Defensive Player of the Year: Corey Walden, Eastern Kentucky

 Coach of the Year: Rick Byrd, Belmont

 First Team All-OVC 

 J.J. Mann, Belmont

 Glenn Cosey, Eastern Kentucky

 Tyler Stone, Southeast Missouri

 Cameron Payne, Murray State

 Patrick Miller, Tennessee State

 Second Team All-OVC 

 Jarekious Bradley, Southeast Missouri

 Craig Bradshaw, Belmont

 Jarvis Williams, Murray State

 Angelo Warner, Morehead State

 Sherman Blanford, Eastern Illinois

 OVC All-Newcomer Team

 Cameron Payne, Murray State

 Jarekious Bradley, Southeast Missouri

 Jarvis Williams, Murray State

 Donivine Stewart, SIUE

 Reggie Smith, Eastern Illinois

 UT Martin's Heather Butler got player of the year honors in the OVC. Here  is the complete list of women's OVC honors in hoops.

 First Team 

 Heather Butler, UT Martin *

 Jasmine Newsome, UT Martin*

 Marie Carpenter, Eastern Kentucky

 Diamond Henderson, Tennessee Tech*

 Jordyn Luffman, Belmont

 Second Team

 Sabina Oroszova, Eastern Illinois

 Candace Morton, Jacksonville State

 Chelsea Hudson, Tennessee State

 Almesha Jones, Morehead Stat

 Ashia Jones, UT Martin

 All new-comer

 Ashia Jones, UT Martin

 Micah Jones, SIUE

 Taylor Mills, Belmont

 Tearra Banks, Austin Peay

 Taylor Porter, Murray State

 OVC player of the year:  Heather Butler, UT Martin

 OVC freshman of the year: Ashia Jones, UT Martin

 OVC defensive player of the year: Jasmine Newsome, UT Martin

 OVC coach of the year: Rick Peitri, Jacksonville State

 * - 2012-13 First Team All-OVC

 Anthony Beane of SIU took in second team honors for the MVC. Here are the top honors in the Missouri Valley Conference.

First Team Yr. Pos. Ht. Hometown
Ron Baker, Wichita State So. G 6-3 Scott City (Kan.) High
D.J. Balentine, Evansville So. G 6-2 Kokomo (Ind.) High
Cleanthony Early, Wichita St. Sr. F 6-8 Middletown (N.Y.) Pine Bush HS / Sullivan JC
Jake Odum, Indiana State Sr. G 6-4 Terre Haute (Ind.) South Vigo High
Seth Tuttle, UNI Jr. F 6-8 Sheffield (Iowa) West Fork High
Fred VanVleet, Wichita St. So. G 5-11 Rockford (Ill.) Auburn High

Second Team
Anthony Beane, S. Illinois So. G 6-2 Normal (Ill.) High
Tekele Cotton, Wichita St. Jr. G 6-2 Marietta (Ga.) Whitefield Academy
Jarmar Gulley, Missouri St. Sr. F 6-5 Beaumont (Texas) Central Medical Magnet
Desmar Jackson, S. Illinois Sr. G 6-5 Warren (Ohio) Harding High / Wyoming
Walt Lemon, Jr., Bradley Sr. G 6-3 Chicago (Ill.) Julian High

Honorable-Mention Selections
Manny Arop, Indiana St. Sr. G-F 6-5 Edmonton (Alberta) / St. Mary's Secondary Catholic / Gonzaga
Richard Carter, Drake Sr. G 5-11 Detroit (Mich.) Cody High / Cloud County
Milton Doyle, Loyola Fr. G 6-4 Chicago (Ill.) Marshall High / Kansas
Daishon Knight, Illinois St. Jr. G 6-1 Baltimore (Md.) Lake Clifton High / Maine Ctrl. Institute / Odessa (Texas) College 
Egidijus Mockevicius, UE So. C 6-10 Kursenai (Lithuania) / Lithuanian Univ. of Educational Services

All-Newcomer Team
Darius Carter, Wichita St. Jr. F 6-7 Akron (Ohio) Firestone HS / Vincennes JC
Milton Doyle, Loyola Fr. G 6-4 Chicago (Ill.) Marshall High / Kansas
Daishon Knight, Illinois St. Jr. G 6-1 Baltimore (Md.) Lake Clifton High / Maine Ctrl. Institute / Odessa (Texas) College 
Reggie Lynch, Illinois St. Fr. C 6-10 Edina (Minn.) High
Wes Washpun, UNI So. G 6-1 Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Washington HS / Tenn.

All-Freshman Team
Milton Doyle, Loyola Fr. G 6-4 Chicago (Ill.) Marshall High / Kansas
Jeremy Morgan, UNI Fr. G 6-5 Coralville (Iowa) Iowa City West High
Reggie Lynch, Illinois St. Fr. C 6-10 Edina (Minn.) High
Austin Ruder, Missouri St. Fr. G 6-3 Nixa (Mo.) High
Blake Simmons, Evansville Fr. G-F 6-5 Newburgh (Ind.) Castle High

All-Defensive Team
Tekele Cotton, Wichita St. Jr. G 6-2 Marietta (Ga.) Whitefield Academy
Desmar Jackson, S. Illinois Sr. G 6-5 Warren (Ohio) Harding High / Wyoming
Walt Lemon, Jr., Bradley Sr. G 6-3 Chicago (Ill.) Julian High
Fred VanVleet, Wichita St. So. G 5-11 Rockford (Ill.) Auburn High
Egidijus Mockevicius, UE So. C 6-10 Kursenai (Lithuania) / Lithuanian Univ. of Educational Services

