Stone, Payne recieve first-team honors in OVC

Two area college players made the first team OVC honors in men's basketball - including Tyler Stone of Southeast and Cameron Payne of Murray State.



Here is the complete list:



2013-14 All-OVC Teams and Award Winners



Player of the Year: J.J. Mann, Belmont



Freshman of the Year: Cameron Payne, Murray State



Defensive Player of the Year: Corey Walden, Eastern Kentucky



Coach of the Year: Rick Byrd, Belmont



First Team All-OVC



J.J. Mann, Belmont



Glenn Cosey, Eastern Kentucky



Tyler Stone, Southeast Missouri



Cameron Payne, Murray State



Patrick Miller, Tennessee State



Second Team All-OVC



Jarekious Bradley, Southeast Missouri



Craig Bradshaw, Belmont



Jarvis Williams, Murray State



Angelo Warner, Morehead State



Sherman Blanford, Eastern Illinois



OVC All-Newcomer Team



Cameron Payne, Murray State



Jarekious Bradley, Southeast Missouri



Jarvis Williams, Murray State



Donivine Stewart, SIUE



Reggie Smith, Eastern Illinois



UT Martin's Heather Butler got player of the year honors in the OVC. Here is the complete list of women's OVC honors in hoops.



First Team



Heather Butler, UT Martin *



Jasmine Newsome, UT Martin*



Marie Carpenter, Eastern Kentucky



Diamond Henderson, Tennessee Tech*



Jordyn Luffman, Belmont



Second Team



Sabina Oroszova, Eastern Illinois



Candace Morton, Jacksonville State



Chelsea Hudson, Tennessee State



Almesha Jones, Morehead Stat



Ashia Jones, UT Martin



All new-comer



Ashia Jones, UT Martin



Micah Jones, SIUE



Taylor Mills, Belmont



Tearra Banks, Austin Peay



Taylor Porter, Murray State



OVC player of the year: Heather Butler, UT Martin



OVC freshman of the year: Ashia Jones, UT Martin



OVC defensive player of the year: Jasmine Newsome, UT Martin



OVC coach of the year: Rick Peitri, Jacksonville State



* - 2012-13 First Team All-OVC



Anthony Beane of SIU took in second team honors for the MVC. Here are the top honors in the Missouri Valley Conference.



First Team Yr. Pos. Ht. Hometown

Ron Baker, Wichita State So. G 6-3 Scott City (Kan.) High

D.J. Balentine, Evansville So. G 6-2 Kokomo (Ind.) High

Cleanthony Early, Wichita St. Sr. F 6-8 Middletown (N.Y.) Pine Bush HS / Sullivan JC

Jake Odum, Indiana State Sr. G 6-4 Terre Haute (Ind.) South Vigo High

Seth Tuttle, UNI Jr. F 6-8 Sheffield (Iowa) West Fork High

Fred VanVleet, Wichita St. So. G 5-11 Rockford (Ill.) Auburn High



Second Team

Anthony Beane, S. Illinois So. G 6-2 Normal (Ill.) High

Tekele Cotton, Wichita St. Jr. G 6-2 Marietta (Ga.) Whitefield Academy

Jarmar Gulley, Missouri St. Sr. F 6-5 Beaumont (Texas) Central Medical Magnet

Desmar Jackson, S. Illinois Sr. G 6-5 Warren (Ohio) Harding High / Wyoming

Walt Lemon, Jr., Bradley Sr. G 6-3 Chicago (Ill.) Julian High



Honorable-Mention Selections

Manny Arop, Indiana St. Sr. G-F 6-5 Edmonton (Alberta) / St. Mary's Secondary Catholic / Gonzaga

Richard Carter, Drake Sr. G 5-11 Detroit (Mich.) Cody High / Cloud County

Milton Doyle, Loyola Fr. G 6-4 Chicago (Ill.) Marshall High / Kansas

Daishon Knight, Illinois St. Jr. G 6-1 Baltimore (Md.) Lake Clifton High / Maine Ctrl. Institute / Odessa (Texas) College

Egidijus Mockevicius, UE So. C 6-10 Kursenai (Lithuania) / Lithuanian Univ. of Educational Services



All-Newcomer Team

Darius Carter, Wichita St. Jr. F 6-7 Akron (Ohio) Firestone HS / Vincennes JC

Milton Doyle, Loyola Fr. G 6-4 Chicago (Ill.) Marshall High / Kansas

Daishon Knight, Illinois St. Jr. G 6-1 Baltimore (Md.) Lake Clifton High / Maine Ctrl. Institute / Odessa (Texas) College

Reggie Lynch, Illinois St. Fr. C 6-10 Edina (Minn.) High

Wes Washpun, UNI So. G 6-1 Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Washington HS / Tenn.



All-Freshman Team

Milton Doyle, Loyola Fr. G 6-4 Chicago (Ill.) Marshall High / Kansas

Jeremy Morgan, UNI Fr. G 6-5 Coralville (Iowa) Iowa City West High

Reggie Lynch, Illinois St. Fr. C 6-10 Edina (Minn.) High

Austin Ruder, Missouri St. Fr. G 6-3 Nixa (Mo.) High

Blake Simmons, Evansville Fr. G-F 6-5 Newburgh (Ind.) Castle High



All-Defensive Team

Tekele Cotton, Wichita St. Jr. G 6-2 Marietta (Ga.) Whitefield Academy

Desmar Jackson, S. Illinois Sr. G 6-5 Warren (Ohio) Harding High / Wyoming

Walt Lemon, Jr., Bradley Sr. G 6-3 Chicago (Ill.) Julian High

Fred VanVleet, Wichita St. So. G 5-11 Rockford (Ill.) Auburn High

Egidijus Mockevicius, UE So. C 6-10 Kursenai (Lithuania) / Lithuanian Univ. of Educational Services



