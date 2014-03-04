FEMA denies Illinois appeal for disaster assistance

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has again denied Illinois' appeal for federal disaster assistance for local governments that were impacted by the Nov. 17 tornado outbreak.



"Today's announcement is disappointing because it is based on outdated federal rules and not the serious need that exists in Washington, Brookport, Gifford, New Minden, Diamond and other hard-hit Illinois communities," said Gov. Pat Quinn."Illinois has recently faced a record number of historic natural disasters. Federal assistance shouldn't be based on a formula that excludes our hardest-hit communities. I am working with Senator Durbin and the Illinois congressional delegation to pass legislation that will improve the federal disaster assistance formula. Today's decision underscores why we need such changes. I have directed all state agencies to assemble a relief package that will help communities rebuild following these historic disasters. We will not let this federal decision leave our citizens behind."



Governor Pat Quinn will make an announcement regarding state relief for local governments recovering from the deadly November tornadoes Wednesday afternoon in Brookport.



