Award-winning photographer to teach intermediate photography course at Kentucky college

Beginning on March 18, Jim Ethridge will once again teach Intermediate Digital Photography at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.Intermediate Digital Photography is a five-week course that will focus on more in-depth techniques for ISO, composition, F-stop and shutter speed, continuing the concepts learned in introductory Photographic Fundamentals classes taught by Ethridge.Interested participants should have already attended a class on photography fundamentals or have a working knowledge of the F-stop, ISO, shutter speed and composition.Participants do not need a specific type of camera, but bringing a camera is encouraged.Classes will be held in the Emerging Technology Center, Room 112 from 6-8:30 p.m. on March 18 and 25 and April 1, 12, and 15.There will also be a short field trip to Land Between the Lakes on Saturday, April 12.Cost of the Intermediate Digital Photography class is $110, and interested participants can register for the class by calling 270-534-3335.