3 hospitalized after crash in Saline County

The Saline County Sheriff's Office says a two-car crash at the Poplar Street intersection with Illinois Route 13 sent three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.Saline County Central Dispatch received multiple calls about the crashat 1 p.m. Tuesday.Saline County deputies assisted the Harrisburg Police Department with the crash.According to Sheriff Keith Brown, the Harrisburg Fire Department was called to the scene to help extricate the parties involved. A female was flown to an Evansville Hospital and another male was taken by ground ambulance to an Evansville Hospital.Saline County EMS transported the parties to Harrisburg Medical Center following the accident.Illinois State Police also assisted with the crash.