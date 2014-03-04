Massac Co. sheriff warns of phone scam

On Monday around 1 p.m., the Massac County Sheriff's Office had received three complaints from residents receiving phone calls that had to do with what's being called the "grandparents scam" in Massac County.Sheriff Ted Holder says all three calls were men posing as"grandsons" requesting money because they had been hurt in a accident or arrested for a DUI. The three locations named were Canada, Mexico and Las Vegas."Grandsons" were requesting the grandparents to get gift cards from Walgreens.If you have received a call like this call the Massac County Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement agency.