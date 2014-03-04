All lanes of I-57 open after wreck involving several cars - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

All lanes of I-57 open after wreck involving several cars

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - All lanes of northbound Interstate 57 near mile marker 79 in Franklin County are open after a wreck involving five vehicles.

The lanes were reopened to traffic just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.


According to Illinois State Police, the wrecks included five vehicles, including an unmarked Illinois state trooper patrol car.

This all happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at mile post 79.5 in the northbound lanes.

The patrol car was on fire with ammunition going off. People at the scene pulled the ISP trooper to safety.

Two injured people were taken from the scene.

An ISP Trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another person also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Northbound traffic was diverted off of the interstate at exit 77.

ISP says the crash is under investigation.

