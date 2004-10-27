New Hamburg hit by Tornado
By: Heartland News
A supercell thunderstorm moved through parts of Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois, and Western Kentucky. Funnel clouds were reported in five counties (Scott, Alexander, Pulaski, Massac, and Livingston).
Widespread damage was reported in the New Hamburg, MO area. The National Weather Service confirms that damage to the New Hamburg area was caused primarily by straight line winds. However, the NWS also tells Heartland News that a strong F1 tornado hit the east side of New Hamburg. The tornado damaged three homes, two barns, and a wooden silo. New Hamburg is located northwest of Benton, MO.