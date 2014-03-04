DPS: Body of missing 84-year-old Sikeston man found in Ky. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

DPS: Body of missing 84-year-old Sikeston man found in Ky.

HICKMAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - According to Sikeston DPS Capt. Jim McMillen, farmers on four wheelers found the body of 84-year-old Jimmy Eugene Payne of Sikeston on Tuesday.

Authorities identified Mr. Payne by identification found on the body.

The discovery happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Hickman County, two miles south of the Fulton County line.

Authorities believe Mr. Payne was found roughly 10 miles from where is cell phone was last tracked early Monday morning.

About 5:25 p.m., Capt. McMillen says they learned Mr. Payne's vehicle was found about 1.2 miles from where the body was located.

It appears the vehicle was stuck in a snowy field, and Mr. Payne walked away from the vehicle presumably in search of help.

Payne's daughter told DPS that she last spoke with her father Thursday morning by cell phone. Other family members reported the same difficulty in reaching the man.  

