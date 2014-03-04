Man accused of hitting police sergeant with ATV

A West Paducah man was arrested Monday evening after being accused of fleeing from police and hitting a police sergeant with an ATV.

Jerry W. Gray Jr., 28, of Ogden Landing Road, West Paducah, was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, operating an ATV on the roadway, driving under the influence, third-degree assault on a police officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a stop sign and resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence

According to Paducah police, officers responded to the area of 24th and Jefferson Streets just before 7 p.m. Monday after complaints about ATVs on the roadway.

An officer said he saw four ATVs in the intersection of 24th and Jefferson streets and turned on his emergency lights in an attempt to stop them.

Hodges said the ATVs fled west on Jefferson Street. The officer tried to stop the ATVs moments later at North 16th Street and Broadway, but the four-wheelers again fled.

A police sergeant found two of the ATVs at a liquor store in the 1000 block of North 13th Street. As an officer approached the ATVs to question the drivers, Jerry W. Gray tried to flee. His ATV hit Hefner's left leg, then crashed into a fence on the business' parking lot.

Gray scuffled with officers but was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Paducah police say officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Gray.

At the McCracken County Regional Jail, Gray dropped a bottle of vodka behind him. He denied knowledge of the bottle, but officers used a receipt on Gray to confirm he had purchased the bottle just prior to his arrest.

Gray was booked into the jail.

