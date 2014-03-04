Footprints in the snow lead police to accused church burglar

Footprints in the snow led police to aPaducah man accused of burglarizing a church.Police say they were called to Trinity Baptist Church at 604 S. 21st Street about noon Tuesday, after it was discovered that someone had broken into the church through a window.According to police at the scene, there were footprints in the snow leading to and from the window. Officers then followed them to a home at 610 S. 21st Street.Paducah police say Nicholas R. Thompson, 23, of Paducah admitted entering the church and taking a computer, a blue bag and a set of keys.Officers followed footprints to a neighbor’s garage, where they say the stolen bag was found.Thompson was charged with third-degree burglary and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.