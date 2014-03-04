Daytime closure of US 60/62 Mississippi River Bridge

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the US 60/62 Mississippi River Bridge will be closing to daytime traffic starting on March 21. The bridge extends from Alexander County, Illinois to Mississippi County, Missouri.The closure will start at 7 a.m. on March 21 and run until 5:30 p.m. on March 28. The bridge will be open to traffic from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night and morning.Crews will be performing the required annual safety inspection.