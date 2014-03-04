2 hospitalized after wreck south of Lone Oak - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 hospitalized after wreck south of Lone Oak

LONE OAK, KY (KFVS) - A single vehicle accident at the intersection of Krebs Station Road and Highway 45 south of Lone Oak injured two people on Tuesday.

 McCracken County deputies say the vehicle's driver had lost control of the pickup truck before it ran off the road way and overturned in a ditch. 

Twenty-three-year-old Emanuel Wallace told officers a semi truck had just past him prior to the crash.

Wallace and his wife, 22-year-old Candace Wallace was unable to get out of the vehicle on their own due to the damage. They had to be extricated by the Lone Oak Fire Department.

They  were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

One lane of Highway 45 was closed for approximately 45 minutes.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

