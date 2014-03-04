WKCTC recognized for commitment to diversity - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WKCTC recognized for commitment to diversity

Tori Bowden, Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College is one of 12 community colleges across the nation chosen to join the Achieving the Dream National Reform Network in 2014.

“We have shown our commitment to our students in national recognition from the Aspen Institute three consecutive years,” WKCTC President Dr. Barbara Veazey said in a news release. “Our acceptance in the Achieving the Dream initiative signifies our continued commitment to creating a culture of completion and student success.”

Achieving the Dream: Community Colleges Count is a national nonprofit organization focused on helping colleges improve student success, particularly students of color and low-income students.

“West Kentucky Community and Technical College represents a diverse group of students whose success means much more than just a personal goal secured,” Achieving the Dream President and CEO William E. Trueheart said in a news release. “It means improved skills, better employability and economic growth for their community and our nation as a whole.”

WKCTC joins Jefferson Community and Technical College as the only Kentucky colleges to be selected to the network. The full list as well as more about the Achieving the Dream National Reform Network can be found at achievingthedream.org.

