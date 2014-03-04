Travel still slick - Sikeston missing man - - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Travel still slick - Sikeston missing man -

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

The traveler information maps from MoDOT and IDOT look much better this morning than yesterday morning, but don't be fooled. It's still slick out there. Holly Brantley and Carly O'Keefe have live road condition reports from Missouri and Illinois on The Breakfast Show

Dozens of schools are out again today because of the ice and snow. See our complete list at kfvs12.com/schoolclosings or in the rotating banner in the mobile news app.

Several businesses are also closed today. Check out our list here.

A water main break in Portageville is causing an auto parts manufacturer to call off some workers this morning.

Even though the ice, sleet, and snow make it difficult to get around, it makes for some spectacular pictures. Check out our March Winter Storm slideshow. Send your pics with a description to cnews@kfvs12.com

Brian Alworth says to bundle up before you head out the door this morning.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is still searching for a missing 84-year-old man.

A woman is searching for her birth mother after she was left in a restaurant bathroom as a newborn 27 years ago.

Father: 'We're being sued by our own child' in a tuition fight. A high school honor student and cheerleader is suing her parents, claiming they threw her out and are making her foot the bill for college.

Christy Hendricks
Digital Content Director
Facebook
Twitter

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:49 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:49:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

  • AL Pastor on storm damage: ‘This is not going to stop the church’

    AL Pastor on storm damage: ‘This is not going to stop the church’

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-03-20 08:32:51 GMT
    West Point Pastor, Ronny MooreWest Point Pastor, Ronny Moore

    West Point Baptist Church was destroyed by storms on Monday night, but Pastor Ronny Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building.

    West Point Baptist Church was destroyed by storms on Monday night, but Pastor Ronny Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building.

    •   
Powered by Frankly