Travel still slick - Sikeston missing man

The traveler information maps from MoDOT and IDOT look much better this morning than yesterday morning, but don't be fooled. It's still slick out there. Holly Brantley and Carly O'Keefe have live road condition reports from Missouri and Illinois on The Breakfast Show.

Dozens of schools are out again today because of the ice and snow. See our complete list at kfvs12.com/schoolclosings or in the rotating banner in the mobile news app.

Several businesses are also closed today. Check out our list here.

A water main break in Portageville is causing an auto parts manufacturer to call off some workers this morning.



Even though the ice, sleet, and snow make it difficult to get around, it makes for some spectacular pictures. Check out our March Winter Storm slideshow. Send your pics with a description to cnews@kfvs12.com

Brian Alworth says to bundle up before you head out the door this morning.



The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is still searching for a missing 84-year-old man.

A woman is searching for her birth mother after she was left in a restaurant bathroom as a newborn 27 years ago.

Father: 'We're being sued by our own child' in a tuition fight. A high school honor student and cheerleader is suing her parents, claiming they threw her out and are making her foot the bill for college.

