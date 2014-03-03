School business program continues search for teacher, students - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - After getting funding to expand the Midland Institute’s CEO program into Union County, the Union County CEO program is focusing on finding a teacher and students for the 2014-2015 school year.

The Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities (CEO) program was first implemented in Effingham County and seeks to take high school juniors and seniors out of the typical school environment for a couple hours a day and into one focused on solving real world problems with business-based solutions.

“We want to be clear that this isn’t a program necessarily looking for straight-A, college-bound students,” explained Public Relations Director Rollie Hawk.  “We’re sure we’ll have some of those students but as we’ve all seen in our lives, it’s not always the most academically focused students that succeed at starting businesses.”

The program is currently accepting teacher applications and is listed on the Illinois Education Job Bank website.  Interested applicants can contact Jerry Ohlau with the Five County Regional Vocational System through March 15.

Juniors and seniors of Dongola, Anna-Jonesboro, Cobden and Shawnee school districts can apply through their school guidance counselors. 

Student applications will be accepted through April 1.

