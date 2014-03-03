Sikeston DPS searching for missing 84-year-old man

·

Sikeston DPS is searching for a missing 84-year-old Sikeston man.According to Captain J. McMillen, family reported Jimmy Eugene Payne missing. He lives on Broadway Street in Sikeston.Jimmy Eugene Payne's daughter told DPS that she last spoke with her father Thursday morning by cell phone. Other family members reported the same difficulty in reaching the man.Payne and is described as:84 years of age5’11” and 166 lbs.Male/WhiteGray hair/ Blue eyesFamily members say Payne has recently been diagnosed with dementia and may possibly be driving his white 2002 Chrysler Concord with a Missouri License plate of DD5-S9S.DPS says someone reported seeing a man matching Payne's description asking for directions to Sikeston at a KFC in Marion, Illinois on Monday.DPS says Payne may be traveling to the Fulton County, Kentucky area where some family members once resided or he could still be in the area.DPS says they have made contact with the authorities in Kentucky.If you locate him or his vehicle, please contact Police immediately.Sikeston DPS can be contacted 573-471-4711.