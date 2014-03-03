Black ice concerns - MO tornado drill postponed - Missing 84-year-old Sikeston man

The falling snow and sleet is gone, but there are still dangers on Heartland roads. Grant Dade explains tonight at 9.



The winter storm walloped the Heartland and left hazardous road conditions.



Here is our updated list of school and business/events that have closed for Tuesday. You can also view the closings on our news mobile app. Here is a slideshow of viewer generated pictures sent to cnews@kfvs12.com.



According to the Butler County, Mo. Sheriff's Office, a boy was sledding on County Road 523, and slid out onto road and hit by a car on Monday.



Sikeston DPS is searching for a missing 84-year-old Sikeston man. Family hasn't heard from him since Thursday.

Fire crews were dispatched to a house with flames and smoke in West Frankfort, Illinois.



The Missouri statewide tornado drill scheduled for Tuesday is being pushed back two days.



Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is supporting the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline.



One Phoenix police officer was shot and killed and another one is in critical condition after a gun battle.



An Illinois man has been convicted of several federal charges for forcing two teenage girls into prostitution.



And, Todd Richards sat down with Redhawks Head Basketball Coach Dickey Nutt and talked about the upcoming OVC tournament.



