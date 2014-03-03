Black ice concerns - MO tornado drill postponed - Missing 84-yea - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Black ice concerns - MO tornado drill postponed - Missing 84-year-old Sikeston man

Watch out for black ice forming on roads if you are traveling tonight. Watch out for black ice forming on roads if you are traveling tonight.
The statewide Mo. tornado drill has been pushed back due to weather concerns (Source: MGN) The statewide Mo. tornado drill has been pushed back due to weather concerns (Source: MGN)
Sikeston DPS is searching for this missing 84-year-old man (Source: Sikeston DPS) Sikeston DPS is searching for this missing 84-year-old man (Source: Sikeston DPS)

The falling snow and sleet is gone, but there are still dangers on Heartland roads. Grant Dade explains tonight at 9.

The winter storm walloped the Heartland and left hazardous road conditions.

Here is our updated list of school and business/events that have closed for Tuesday. You can also view the closings on our news mobile app. Here is a slideshow of viewer generated pictures sent to cnews@kfvs12.com.

According to the Butler County, Mo. Sheriff's Office, a boy was sledding on County Road 523, and  slid out onto road and hit by a car on Monday.

Sikeston DPS is searching for a missing 84-year-old Sikeston man. Family hasn't heard from him since Thursday.

Fire crews were dispatched to a house with flames and smoke in West Frankfort, Illinois.

The Missouri statewide tornado drill scheduled for Tuesday is being pushed back two days.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is supporting the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

One Phoenix police officer was shot and killed and another one is in critical condition after a gun battle.

An Illinois man has been convicted of several federal charges for forcing two teenage girls into prostitution.

And, Todd Richards sat down with Redhawks Head Basketball Coach Dickey Nutt and talked about the upcoming OVC tournament.

For more news, go to our mobile app.

Have a great and SAFE evening - 

James Long
Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer
Facebook l Twitter l Google+ l Pinterest
Have a news tip? Give our newsroom a call at (800) 455-KFVS

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:38 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:38:27 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

  • AL Pastor on storm damage: ‘This is not going to stop the church’

    AL Pastor on storm damage: ‘This is not going to stop the church’

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-03-20 08:32:51 GMT
    West Point Pastor, Ronny MooreWest Point Pastor, Ronny Moore

    West Point Baptist Church was destroyed by storms on Monday night, but Pastor Ronny Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building.

    West Point Baptist Church was destroyed by storms on Monday night, but Pastor Ronny Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building.

    •   
Powered by Frankly