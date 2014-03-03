Union County Sheriff and State's attorney will speak at Rising Up for Change Coalition event

Union County Sheriff David Livesay and State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds will speak at "Mixing it up: Underage Drinking, Drugs & Parties, What You May Not Know" on Thursday, March 6 at Anna Jonesboro High School auditorium."Mixing it up" is a free educational event hosted by Rising Up For Change Coalition of Union County that will included discussions about alcohol abuse, underage drinking, and drug use in a fun and entertaining manner.Livesay and Edmonds will speak on behalf the perspective of Union County Law Enforcement, joining two young individuals sharing their battles with addiction and their recovery process as well as Jane Pfefferkorn from Mission Missouri.Additional information about "Mixing it up" can be found by calling The Fellowship House at (618) 883-4460.