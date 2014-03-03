Williamson County sheriff's office to participate in roadside sa - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Williamson County sheriff's office to participate in roadside safety check campaign

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick would like to announce an upcoming Roadside Safety Check campaign.

Roadside Safety Checks will be scheduled during both daytime and nighttime hours the next several weeks in order to encourage safe driving through the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

These Roadside Safety Checks will be held for the purpose of detecting and removing impaired drivers from the road.

Vick says drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or other drugs will be arrested. Deputies will also focus on seat belt usage and uninsured motorists.

Several DUI Saturation Patrols will also be scheduled through the next few weeks.

Funding comes from the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Division of Traffic Safety.

