Fire crews fight slick roads, house fire in Blodgett

BLODGETT, MO (KFVS) - Fire crews have been battling slick roads, as well as a house fire in Scott County.

The fire happened at 2791 Highway H, just outside of Blodgett, Missouri.

According to Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien, the family escaped the structure and there are no injuries.

However, crews are having a hard time due to weather and roads.

They have been there since 6 a.m.

