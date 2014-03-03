No charges in target shooting death of young girl

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri prosecutor will not file charges in the death of a 4-year-old girl who was shot while a man was target shooting.

Christian County Prosecutor Amy Fite told The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/1eV8w7o ) she decided not to file charges after reviewing statements from the sheriff's department.

The documents indicate the man did not know that the child, Zoie Dougan, of Branson, was in front of him when he fired a rifle last October at a home near Rogersville.

Witnesses also told investigators the man was not drinking, was distraught after the shooting and said he didn't realize he had shot the child.

Zoie's mother, who was present at the scene, also told investigators she believed the shooting was an accident. The man's name has not been released.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

